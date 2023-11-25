Amid the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 polling, an incident of stone pelting was reported from the Sikar district of the state on Saturday. Following this, a heavy police force was deployed in the area after two groups clashed in Fatehpur Shekhawati. According to the details, people from both groups threw stones, while some also hurled stones from the terrace of their homes. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 40% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Informs EC; Polling Continues for 199 Seats.

Stone Pelting Reported in Sikar

#WATCH | Rajasthan Assembly elections: Stone pelting reported near Bochiwal Bhawan, Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar. Heavy Police deployed. pic.twitter.com/AAXLlkp5pn — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

