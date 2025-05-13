A case of robbery has emerged in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Stating that he was a customer, a man came to the jewellery store to view a gold chain. As the jeweller showed him the gold chain, the thief grabbed the chain and ran away from the shop. The robbery was captured on the shop's CCTV. The video that was posted on May 13 shows from the beginning how the thief gained the jeweller's trust and, after a brief time, ran off with the gold chain. Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation into further searching of the CCTV footage. It is unclear if the thief acted on his own or if he was a member of a gang. Robbery Caught on Camera in Muzaffarpur: Armed Gang Loots Jewellery Store in Broad Daylight, Escapes on Bikes; Video Surfaces.

Thief Poses as Customer, Grabs Gold Chain and Runs Away

