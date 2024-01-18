Priest Swami Sunil Das performed the "Acharyavarnam" ritual of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled to take place on January 22. A video of the ceremony was shared by news agency ANI on X, (formerly twitter). "Acharyavarnam is an important ritual before Pran Pratishtha", said Swami Sunil Das. During this ritual, the chief priest is ceremoniously honoured, in order to bestow upon him the power and strength necessary to perform the main ceremony. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 45 Police Teams To Provide ‘Proximate Security’ to VVIP Invitees in Ayodhya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony.

Acharyavarnam Ritual Video:

