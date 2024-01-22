Prime Minister Narendra Modi is performing puja rituals at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Earlier, a video of him carrying offerings surfaced on social media. The Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will commence shortly. PM Narendra Modi Performs Puja at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya, Watch Live Streaming of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024.

PM Narendra Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/vvbxzcYdrJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

