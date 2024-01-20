The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was lit up with the words ‘Jai Shree Ram’, meaning ‘Hail Lord Rama’, in bright colours on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Several videos have surfaced showing the sea link decked up with stunning lights and decorations. The display of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on the bridge was seen as a gesture of respect and devotion to Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Ram Temple Inauguration: Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Decked Up Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up With 'Jai Shree Ram'

Ram Mandir Special:

