Independent candidate Rambir Shokeen was injured after a speeding car crashed into his office in Mundka, Delhi, just days before the upcoming assembly elections. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows Shokeen and others standing outside when a car swerved to avoid a bike and crashed into the office. Shokeen suffered a leg fracture, though the total number of injuries is yet to be confirmed. The driver fled the scene. Shokeen accused opposition parties of orchestrating the attack to disrupt his campaign. The Delhi elections are set for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. AAP Faces Major Setback Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 As 8 MLAs Resign Just 5 Days Before Polls.

Rambir Shokeen Injured

Mundka विधानसभा से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे रामवीर शौकीन पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया गया, देखिए कैसे तेज रफ्तार में एक गाड़ी सीधा रामवीर शौकीन के घर में घुस गई जिसकी वजह से उनको काफी चोट आई है रामवीर शौकीन का आरोप है कि यह हमला विपक्षी द्वारा करवाया गया है। @dcpouter@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/5eJprNVSWp — DIVYA SHARMA (@Divyasharmastv) January 31, 2025

