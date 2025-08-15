Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren has passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday evening, August 15. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren confirmed the passing of Ramdas Soren via X post. "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da...Final Johar, Dada," Hemat Soren wrote. Ramdas Soren was in a critical condition after suffering a brain injury following a fall on August 2 and was on life support. A team of senior specialists is providing round-the-clock care, closely monitoring the 62-year-old leader’s health. Ramdas Soren Health Update: Jharkhand Education Minister Suffers Brain Injury After Bathroom Fall, To Be Airlifted to Delhi for Treatment (Watch Video).

Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren Dies

