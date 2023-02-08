The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das Wednesday announced the hike in the repo rate by 25 bps. The RBI Governor, in the Monetary Policy statement, said that the repo rate is raised to 6.5%. Since May last year, the Reserve Bank has increased the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points to contain inflation. RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet 2023: Expect Reserve Bank of India to Pause Repo Rate Hike in February Policy, Says SBI Research.

RBI Hikes Repo Rate:

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces that RBI increases the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% pic.twitter.com/2ZyUSbCxEO — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

