The Supreme Court on Friday extended interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 17. The apex court extended the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with his objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two weeks ago, the Assam Police had arrested Khera in the case. Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail of Congress Leader Pawan Khera Till March 3.

