New Delhi, January 26: India celebrates its 74th Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas today, January 26. As part of celebrations, Republic Day 2023 Parade is being held at Kartavya Path in Delhi. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is hosting live streaming of the Republic Day Parade 2023 on its YouTube channel. Scroll down to watch the Republic Day Parade 2023 live streaming. The Republic Day celebrations will begin at 7:30 am and soon after President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the tricolour or national flag at Kartavya Path. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 am. During the Republic Day Parade 2023, 17 tableaux from states and UTs like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will present a glimpse of historical heritage. Republic Day 2023: From Preamble to Its Adoption, All You Need To Know About the Constitution of India on the Day That Celebrates Its Enactment.

India's Republic Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming:

Republic Day 2023 Parade Live Streaming:

