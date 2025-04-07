In a disturbing mix-up, Chhaya Sharma, a resident of Greater Noida’s Amrapali Leisure Valley, Sector 2, alleged that Swiggy delivered chicken biryani to her instead of the vegetarian biryani she had ordered. In a video shared online, Chhaya, who identifies as a pure vegetarian, expressed shock and distress after consuming one or two bites before realizing it was non-vegetarian. She further claimed that the biryani was ordered from 'Lucknowi Kabab Paratha' in Amrapali and alleged that the restaurant appeared to have shut down soon after the order was placed. "Mujhe lagta hai jaan boojh ke kiya gaya hai," she said in the video, demanding accountability from Swiggy over the incident. Non-Veg Biryani Delivered Instead of Veg Biryani Ordered From ‘Thalairaj Biryani’ via Magicpin, Alleges Customer; Shares Pics.

Greater Noida Woman Alleges Chicken Biryani Delivered Instead of Veg

ग्रेटर नोएडा की छाया शर्मा ने स्विगी से वेज बिरयानी ऑर्डर की, लेकिन घर पर आई चिकन बिरयानी। छाया कहती हैं– उन दिनों नवरात्र चल रहे थे। मैं प्योर वेजेटेरियन हूं। मैंने गलती से एक–दो बाइट खा भी ली। pic.twitter.com/tePjKQar0s — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 7, 2025

