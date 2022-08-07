Indian Railways' Central Railway (CR) zone launched ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Itarsi station premises of Madhya Pradesh to provide high-quality delicious Indian cuisine to travelers and local residents. The special thing about this resto is that it has been made using a discarded rail coach.

रेस्टोरेंट ऑन व्हील्स! भारतीय रेल द्वारा मध्य प्रदेश के इटारसी स्टेशन परिसर में रेल कोच रेस्टोरेंट का शुभारंभ किया गया है। यहां पर यात्रियों के साथ-साथ स्थानीय निवासी भी उच्च गुणवत्ता वाले स्वादिष्ट भारतीय व्यंजनों का आनंद उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/EU7romCopy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 7, 2022

