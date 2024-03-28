In a daring daylight robbery, Pratap Reddy from Devaruppula Mandal Kadavendi withdrew Rs two lakh from ICICI Bank in Janagama district centre, only to have the money stolen from his car parked in front of Punjab Bank. Reddy had left the money unattended in the car while he entered the bank, where an unknown miscreant smashed the car windows and made off with the cash. The incident was captured on CCTV footage and quickly went viral on social media. Theft in Hyderabad: Man Steals Money From Local Shop Allegedly Under the Influence of Ganja, Assaulted by Residents in LB Nagar (Watch Video).

Robbery Caught on Camera

పట్టపగలే కారు అద్దాలను ద్వంసం చేసి 2 లక్షల చోరీ జనగామ జిల్లా కేంద్రంలోని ICICI బ్యాంకులో దేవరుప్పుల మండలం కడవెండికి చెందిన ప్రతాప్ రెడ్డి రూ.2 లక్షలు డ్రా చేసి డబ్బును కారులో ఉంచాడు. కారును పంజాబ్ బ్యాంకు ఎదుట పార్క్ చేసి బ్యాంకులోకి వెళ్లారు. ఈ సమయంలో గుర్తు తెలియని దుండగులు… pic.twitter.com/Zh32WVEtta — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 28, 2024

