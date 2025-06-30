A tragic incident unfolded near Jadugar Road in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, June 29, when a young woman, identified as Kirti, was struck and run over by an SUV while walking in the rain. The disturbing event was captured by a nearby CCTV camera and quickly went viral on social media. The video shows Kirti holding an umbrella as she tries to move aside while the SUV takes a turn, but ends up hitting her and trapping her under the vehicle. The driver briefly tried to reverse but got stuck before stepping out to help bystanders pull her out. Despite their efforts, Kirti died on the spot. Roorkee: Medical Store Owner Brutally Attacked by Stick-Wielding Youths in Uttarakhand’s Piran Kaliyar; CCTV Video Captures Shocking Incident, 2 Held.

Woman Dies After SUV Runs Her Over in Roorkee

On Sunday, near Jadugar Road in Roorkee Kotwali area, a car hit a young woman named Kirti from Khanjarpur who was walking with an umbrella during the rain. Kirti died a painful death in this #accident. pic.twitter.com/ftJ0DcHw03 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)