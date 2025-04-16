In a shocking incident in Piran Kaliyar, Roorkee, Uttarakhand, a medical store owner named Asif was violently attacked by a group of youths armed with sticks and batons. The assault took place on Sohalpur Road on Monday evening and was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras. The attackers fled when local shopkeepers rushed to the scene. Asif sustained serious injuries and was first taken to the Civil Hospital before being referred to a higher medical centre. SP Rural Shekhar Chand Suyal confirmed that two suspects have been arrested, and one more is being traced. Police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend all those involved in the brutal assault. Bhiwani: Caught in Compromising Position With Lover, Woman YouTuber Kills Husband, CCTV Footage Captures Both Accused Carrying Body on Bike (Watch Video).

Medical Store Owner Brutally Attacked in Roorkee

