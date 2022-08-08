A RPF personnel saved the life of an elderly woman and her son who slipped while trying to board a moving train in West Bengal’s Bankura. The RPF staff experienced a heart-stopping moment when a woman passenger and her son tried to board a moving train at Bankura station. The CCTV footage of the brave-hearted personnel has gone viral on social media and netizens have praised the alertness of the RPF staff.

Watch Video:

Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train. pic.twitter.com/Dl0WoTBwvP — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)