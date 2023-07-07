On Friday, while the Tripura Assembly was in session, a fierce altercation broke out between BJP and Tipra Motha party MLAs. The argument began when opposition leader Animesh Debbarma questioned BJP MLA Jadav Lak Nath about his alleged viewing of a pornographic film during the last Assembly Session in March. Dramatic events from the House have surfaced online. Meanwhile, five MLAs were suspended from the house amid the uproar. Karnataka Assembly Witnesses Ruckus as CM Siddaramaiah and BJP MLAs Engage in Heated Argument Over Implementation of Five Guarantees of Congress (Watch Video).

Tripura Assembly Ruckus Video

#WATCH | Agartala | A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP & Tipra MOTHA party during the Assembly session today. Opposition party leader, Animesh Debbarma raised a question on the porn movie-watching issue by the BJP MLA, Jadav Lak Nath of Tripura Bagbassa Assembly. The… pic.twitter.com/RaXR61xkgr — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

#WATCH | Agartala | A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP & Tipra MOTHA party during Tripura Assembly session today. pic.twitter.com/hdEBpOoEXD — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)