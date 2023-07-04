Tensions flared in the Karnataka Assembly as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs engaged in an argument with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, storming the well of the House. The uproar was triggered by the BJP's demand for the implementation of the five guarantees promised by the Congress government in the state. The argument disrupted the proceedings of the assembly. A video of the heated argument between CM Siddaramaiah and BJP MLAs also surfaced online.

Heated Scenes in Karnataka Assembly:

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Heated scenes at the Karnataka Assembly as BJP MLAs storm the well of the House on the issues of the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress Government in the State. (Source: Vidhana Soudha) pic.twitter.com/CrYgd5i33j — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

