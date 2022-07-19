The Indian rupee today hit a record low of 80.01 against the US dollar. The rupee had closed at 79.97 on Monday. At 9.10 am, rupee was trading at 80.01 a dollar, down 0.03% from its previous close. It opened at 79.99 and touched a fresh record low of 80.02.

