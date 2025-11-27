Social media influencer Shadab Jakati, known for the viral “10-rupee biscuit” dialogue, has been granted bail after a complaint alleged he made inappropriate comments in front of a minor in one of his videos. Speaking after his court release, Shadab clarified that the child in the video was his own daughter and the clip was meant as a simple compliment. “I only said she is very cute, and if the daughter is so beautiful, her mother must be even more beautiful. There was nothing wrong in it,” he said. Shadab added that he had already deleted the video and apologised if anyone felt hurt. “If anyone’s emotions were affected, I’m sorry,” he stated. Both sides were heard in court, after which he was released on bail. Shadab thanked his supporters and said the matter should now be considered closed. Shadab Jakati of '10 Rupay Wala Biscuit' Viral Reel Fame Buys Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic, Thanks Fans for Support (Watch Video).

‘10 Rupees Wala Biscuit’ Creator Shadab Jakati Walks Out of Court on Bail

यूट्यूबर शादाब जकाती को मिली जमानत, कहा, ‘वीडियो में मेरी बेटी है’ ◆ अपनी वीडियो में एक बच्ची का इस्तेमाल कर अश्लील कंटेंट बनवाने का आरोप ◆ जमानत मिलने के बाद शादाब ने कहा, "वीडियो में मेरी बेटी है. मैंने वीडियो में बस बस तारीफ की थी"#ShadabJakati | Youtuber Shadab Jakati pic.twitter.com/LeErXuYokW — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of News24 TV Channel), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

