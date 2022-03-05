As per the AFP, Russia has restricted access to Twitter after blocking Facebook in the country. Earlier on Friday, reports of Russia blocking Facebook in the country had emerged. The move was part of a crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the Russian invasion.

Check Tweet:

Russia 'restricts access' to Twitter amid invasion of Ukraine, reports AFP News Agency quoting agencies#RussiaUkraine — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)