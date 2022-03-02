Russia on Wednesday informed India that Ukrainian Security forces have taken Indian students hostage to use them as human shield. In the readout of Russia President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi's conversation, it was informed that students at Kharkiv Metro station who were unable to leave the war-torn country were taken as hostage by the Ukrainian forces. Putin has assured the Indian Prime Minister that Russian forces was doing everything possible to ensure safe removal of Indian civilians from the war zone.

#BREAKING: Russia says Ukrainian Security forces have taken Indian students hostage to use them as human shield to prevent them from leaving. Indian Coordinators had earlier told me that 300+ Indians remain in Kharkiv Metro station unable to leave due to curfew. pic.twitter.com/Z1TWQ7R8F9 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 2, 2022

Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta's Tweet

Here's Kremlin readout of Russia President Putin's telephone conversation with PM Modi a short while ago on 2 March 2022. Read: pic.twitter.com/ufNvHnXJp7 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) March 2, 2022

