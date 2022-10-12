On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. He further said, "Russia will not sell oil at lower price cap." Putin also said that U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

Ready To Resume Gas Supplies to Europe

"Russia will not sell oil at lower price cap," said Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Russian Media RT — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

