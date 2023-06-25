A video from Shri Ram College in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral online. The video depicts a man holding a placard with a highly inappropriate message, containing slang that associates Russian females with sex workers. The message on the placard read, "Muzaffarnagar Main Russian Kha Milegi? (Where can one find a Russian in Muzaffarnagar?)." This offensive and derogatory statement not only perpetuates racist stereotypes but also promotes a disrespectful and demeaning view of women. The UP police initiated an action after the video went viral. Monkey Menace in Uttar Pradesh: Farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri's Jahan Nagar Village Use Bear Costume To Prevent Monkeys From Damaging Sugarcane Crop (See Photos).

'Russian Kahan Milegi?'

#उत्तरप्रदेश मे मुजफ्फरनगर के श्रीराम कॉलेज की है। जहा गर्ल्स स्टूडेंट के बीच यह युवक एक तख्ती लेकर घूम रहा है। जिस पर लिखा है मुजफ्फरनगर में रशियन कहा मिलेगी... इस बीच यहां मौजूद बालिकाएं खुद को कितना असहज महसूस कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/XPAwzPZJl3 — Mαɳιʂԋ Kυɱαɾ αԃʋσƈαƚҽ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@manishkumarttp) June 24, 2023

UP Police Responds

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना नई मण्डी पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)