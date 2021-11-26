Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay official webiste to India to take part in 21st India-Russia Summit. Putin will visit India for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6. The information in this regard was given by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a media briefing.

Tweet By PTI:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay official visit to India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit: MEA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)