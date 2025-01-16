In a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condemned the recent stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan on January 16. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal accused the central government of failing to ensure the safety of Delhi’s citizens and celebrities. He remarked, “You can’t give protection to Delhi. You can’t protect the celebrities. You can’t protect the borders… This 'double-engine' government neither can provide good governance nor safety.” Kejriwal further urged the central government to refrain from engaging in political manoeuvring and focus on ensuring security for all. Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor ‘Out of Danger’ After Stabbing Incident; Lilavati Hospital Doctors Closely Monitoring His Recovery – Read Official Statement.

Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Government Over Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

VIDEO | During a press conference, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) says, “You (central government) can’t give protection to Delhi. You can’t protect the celebrities. You can’t protect the borders… This 'double-engine' government neither can provide good… pic.twitter.com/yKVUh94WaS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)