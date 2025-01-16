Saif Ali Khan’s team issued a health update following the actor’s stabbing during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence. The statement confirmed that Saif has successfully come out of surgery and is now out of danger. He is currently recovering, with doctors at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital closely monitoring his progress. The statement issued by the actor’s team read, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.” Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak Visits Actor’s Bandra Residence Amid Investigation, Mobbed by Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Watch Below Video on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case:

