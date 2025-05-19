In yet another dramatic twist to a wedding, a 19-year-old bride, Shashi, called off her marriage after seeing the groom staggering. The groom, Amit Rana, reportedly drank a cold drink laced with alcohol by his friends during the baraat. When he staggered into the wedding venue, Shashi refused to marry him, calling him a "drunkard." Despite pleas from both families, she stood firm, stating that the entire baraat was drunk, and that it was by choice and not a mistake as the Rana claimed. A police complaint followed, and after intervention, the groom’s family agreed to pay INR seven lakh in compensation. The matter is under investigation, and no formal complaint has been filed yet. Bijnor: Jilted Lover Shoots Dead Woman Travelling With Father Over Her Upcoming Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Surrenders to Police.

Bride Refuses to Marry Drunk Groom in Sambhal

दूल्हा शराब के नशे में दुल्हन के घर बारात लेकर गया लेकिन दुल्हे की हालत देख कर दुल्हन ने शादी से इनकार कर दिया। उत्तर प्रदेश के संभल का मामला pic.twitter.com/QcEPJqXSTO — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)