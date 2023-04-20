Supreme Court is on the third day of hearing on legalising same-sex marriage. During this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told lawyers and others present that ‘There are no absolutes as I said, even at the risk of getting trolled’. Same-Sex Marriage: For Husband and Wife, Make It Spouse; and for Man and Woman, Make It Person, Say Petitioners to Supreme Court.

'Even at Risk of Getting Trolled', Says CJI

CJI DY Chandrachud: There are no absolutes as I said, even at the risk of getting trolled. https://t.co/SNxbc32KKK — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 20, 2023

