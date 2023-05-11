A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved judgment on a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages, after ten days of hearing. The bench comprised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. The Centre yesterday (Wednesday) told the Supreme Court that it had received responses from seven states on the plea to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Three states — Rajasthan, Assam and Andhra Pradesh — have opposed the plea, while the remaining four — Sikkim, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur — have sought more time. Same-Sex Marriage: Whether Anyone Has a Fundamental Right to Marry? Supreme Court Queries While Hearing Pleas Seeking Recognition for Gay Marriages.

Supreme Court on Same-Sex Marriage

Supreme Court Constitution Bench reserves judgement on various petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/jZGmofiNy7 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)