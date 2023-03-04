MNS Leader Sandip Deshpande was allegedly attacked by an unidentified person during his morning walk on Friday in Dadar. Now, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 21-second video clip shows a man dropping a stump on a road and then fleeing from the spot. Reportedly, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesman was allegedly assaulted with a rod and a stump. In the attack. Deshpande had suffered injuries in his arms and legs and was rushed to the nearby Hinduja Hospital for treatment by the locals. Mumbai: MNS Leader Sandip Deshpande Attacked With Rod and Stump During Morning Walk in Dadar.

CCTV Footage Shows MNS Leader Out for Morning Walk

