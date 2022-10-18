Pulitzer Prize winner Kashmiri Photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo on Tuesday was stopped at Delhi Airport and was barred from flying to United States. Sanna Irshad Mattoo said that she was on her way to receive the Pulitzer award in New York and was stopped at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket. She further said that "this is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago but I never received any response. Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me." Also Read | Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Pulitzer-Winning Kashmiri Photojournalist, Stopped From Flying to Paris, Says 'I Was Stopped at the Immigration Desk at Delhi Airport'.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo Stopped at Delhi Airport, Barred From Flying to US

I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award ( @Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket. pic.twitter.com/btGPiLlasK — Sanna Irshad Mattoo (@mattoosanna) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)