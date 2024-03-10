A saree marathon was organized by a local organization in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Sunday, March 10. A video shared by the news agency ANI showcased women clad in red sarees gracefully navigating through the marathon course. This initiative not only emphasizes the fusion of traditional attire and physical fitness but also underscores the cultural significance intertwined with the marathon experience. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Tanker Overturns on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Valsad, Fire Tenders Reach at Spot (Watch Video).

Women Clad in Red Saree Run on Streets of Gujarat: