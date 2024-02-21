A massive fire broke out after a tanker overturned on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The incident took place near Vaghaldhara village in Valsad district in Gujarat. Several fire tenders along with Dungri Police have reached the spot. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra: Gas Tanker Carrying Ethylene Oxide Overturns on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, Fire Department Team Reaches on Spot (Watch Video).

Gujarat Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire broke out after a tanker overturned on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway near Vaghaldhara village in Valsad district. Several fire tenders along with Dungri Police have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/GQ0ExiE9jA — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

