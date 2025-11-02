In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, two men allegedly set a grocery shop on fire after being denied snacks and disposables for free. The incident took place on Friday evening in Didoundh village under Kothi police station limits. The accused, identified as Bacha Trivedi and Krishna Trivedi, reportedly argued with the shopkeeper after he refused to give them items for free. In a fit of rage, they poured petrol inside the Priyanka Kirana Store and set it ablaze, reducing it to ashes. The shopkeeper, trapped inside, sustained severe burn injuries before locals rescued him. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Satna and remains in critical condition. Police have registered a case under attempt to murder and arson charges. The accused, said to be habitual offenders, are absconding as search operations continue. Satna MP Ganesh Singh Slaps Crane Operator After Being Left Hanging Mid-Air During ‘Run for Unity’ Event in Madhya Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Denied Snacks for Free, 2 Men Torch Grocery Shop

सतना के कोठी थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम दिदौंध में एक सनसनी वारदात ने सभी को हिला दिया आदतन अपराधी बच्चा त्रिवेदी और कृष्णा त्रिवेदी ने गांव के प्रियंका जनरलस्टोर पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा दी जिससे पूरी दुकान जलकर खाक हो गई इस घटना में दुकानदार रामप्रकाश कुशवाहा भी गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए। pic.twitter.com/8j7OF80xNk — Vivek Kumar Chaudhari (@vivekbagha2003) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)