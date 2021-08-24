In a huge relief to Indians planning to return to Saudi Arabia after visiting India, the authorities in Saudi Arabia have now announced that they will not be asked to quarantine there. The Saudi Arabia authorities on Tuesday said that Indian nationals who have traveled to India after receiving both doses of vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without the need for quarantine in a third country.

