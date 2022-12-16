The DRM Mumbai of Central Railway on Friday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video which spreads the message of saying "No to plastic". In the video, an employee of a shop on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Station can be seen cutting a small packet of savouries and then putting it in a paper bag before handing it over to the customer. "A valuable contribution to cleanliness by Warrior of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Station, Please join in this noble cause. 'Say "NO" to Plastic," the DRM said in its post. Plastic Ban in West Bengal: Buyers of Sub-75-Micron Plastic Bags To Face Penalty of Rs 500 From July 1.

Watch This Video To Know How To Say No to Plastic

