The Supreme Court recently said that people have a fundamental right to be free from the adverse effects of climate change. The apex court also emphasised that countries like India must uphold their international obligations for healthy and sustainable development. The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that though the government policy, as well as rules and regulations, recognise the adverse effects of climate change, there was no single or umbrella legislation which relates to climate change and the attendant concerns. "However, this does not mean that the people of India do not have a right against the adverse effects of climate change," the top court stated. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Climate Change

