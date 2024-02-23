The Supreme Court recently said that non-performance of marriage by the accused at the booked marriage hall doesn't amount to committing an offence of cheating punishable under Section 417 IPC. "We do not see how an offence even under Section 417 of IPC is made out against the present appellant. There can be multiple reasons for initiating a marriage proposal and then the proposal not reaching the desired end. There is no such evidence before the prosecution and therefore no offence under Section 417 is also made out," the Supreme Court said. SC on Maintenance: Supreme Court Expresses Surprise at State Opposing Maintenance Plea of Wife and Minor Daughter by Siding With Husband.

SC on Cheating

