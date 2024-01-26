The Supreme Court recently said that conviction cannot be based on suspicion while acquitting an accused in a 15-year-old murder case. The apex court said that the sole circumstance of recovery of a blood-stained weapon cannot form the basis of conviction unless the same was connected with the murder of the deceased committed by the accused. The bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta set aside the concurring findings of the High Court and the Trial Court and said that an accused cannot be convicted on the ground of suspicion unless some "corroborated piece of evidence" is found proving the guilt of the accused. SC on Murder: Supreme Court Acquits Woman 23 Years After Murder, Noting She Was Juvenile at the Time of Offence.

SC on Suspicion

