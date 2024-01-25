The Supreme Court recently acquitted a woman accused in a murder case from 2000 after learning that she was below 18 years of age at the time of the incident. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that on the date of the incident, the woman appellant, identified as Pramila, was a juvenile aged 17. The bench said that the woman should have been dealt with under Section 21 of the Juvenile Justice Act. "Under clause (h) of Section 2 of the 1986 JJ Act, a ‘juvenile’ has been defined to mean a boy who has not attained the age of sixteen years or a girl who has not attained the age of eighteen years. Thus, on the date of occurrence of the offence, the appellant was a juvenile. Therefore, the appellant ought to have been dealt with in accordance with Section 21 of the 1986 JJ Act. The maximum action which could have been taken against the appellant was of sending her to a special home," the Court said. Aligarh Muslim University Minority Status Case: How Can You Not Accept Parliament Amendment, Supreme Court CJI DY Chandrachud Asks Centre.

SC on Murder

23 years after murder, Supreme Court acquits woman who was juvenile at the time of offence Read story here: https://t.co/ZqC33eLB1v pic.twitter.com/7rzWrFQ8NS — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)