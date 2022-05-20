Supreme Court on Friday suggested that the Gyanvapi mosque case should be heard by a district judge in Varanasi, reported ANI. "A slightly more seasoned & mature hand should hear this case. We're not making aspersion on trial judge. But more seasoned hand should deal with this case and it'll benefit all parties," SC observed.

Check Tweet:

SC suggests that Gyanvapi mosque case should be heard by Dist Judge in Varanasi. "A slightly more seasoned & mature hand should hear this case. We're not making aspersion on trial judge. But more seasoned hand should deal with this case and it'll benefit all parties," SC observes — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)