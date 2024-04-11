Several students were injured after a bus carrying school children met with an accident in Haryana's Narnaul district on Thursday, April 11. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. Haryana Road Accident: Speeding Truck Kills 3 Women Farmers at Tikri Border.

School Bus Accident in Haryana

VIDEO | Several children were injured when a school bus carrying them overturned in Haryana's #Narnaul earlier today. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/mkaLfTAgpd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)