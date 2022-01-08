Mumbai, January 8: Considering the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to impose night curfew in the state from January 10. Also, schools, colleges and coaching institutions in Maharashtra will remain closed till February 15, with a few exceptions, as per an ANI tweet. As per the orders, swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will also remain closed. Hair cutting salons and malls will operate at 50 percent capacity till further orders.

