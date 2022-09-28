On Wednesday, Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed as the new Attorney General of India. Venkatramani has been appointed as the Attorney General of India for a period of three years. Venkataramani's appointment comes after Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the Government's offer to be the next Attorney General of India.

Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years. pic.twitter.com/FRt3nJZT6E — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Centre's notification appointing R Venkataramani as the new Attorney General.#SupremeCourtOfIndia pic.twitter.com/sY6bybqMbi — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 28, 2022

