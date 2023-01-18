Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami's convoy came under attack from protestors at the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Wednesday. Protesters hurled stones at his car, however, the SGPC chief is said to have escaped unhurt. Reportedly, the attack was carried out by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters. BJP Leader's House, Car Attacked by Miscreants in TN.

Harjinder Singh Dhami’s Car Attacked in Mohali:

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami’s car attacked by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Mohali. pic.twitter.com/tvclPGk96P — निखिल चौधरी (@NikhilCh_) January 18, 2023

