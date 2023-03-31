SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami today led a march from the Golden Temple to the DC office in Amritsar demanding the release of youth arrested recently in Punjab. He appealed to the Punjab government to discharge all those booked under Sec 751, besides revoking NSA against them. He further said that he will submit a memorandum before DC Amritsar that the innocent youth kept under house arrest should be released. SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s Car Attacked in Mohali (Watch Video).

Harjinder Singh Dhami Leads March in Amritsar

