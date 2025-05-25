In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, a young man named Sunil, disguised in a burqa, was brutally thrashed inside the Barkhandi temple after being mistaken for a woman. His unusual movements raised suspicion, leading to his unmasking and assault by temple-goers. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral. Sunil, a resident of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, was visiting relatives nearby. Tensions rose as members of the Muslim community accused him of attempting to defame them. Police arrived late, by which time Sunil had escaped. A case has been registered, and authorities are now probing whether the act was part of a larger conspiracy or intended provocation. The shocking incident occurred on Friday morning near Veeron Wala temple. Muzaffarnagar: Muslim Girl Harassed, Veil Pulled Off by Mob for Accompanying Man From Another Community in UP; 6 Arrested After Video Surfaces.

Man in Burqa Thrashed Inside Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli

