The Calcutta High Court on June 5 granted interim bail to law student Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested for allegedly posting offensive content against Muslims amid Operation Sindoor. Earlier denied bail, Panoli had argued that her arrest and 14-day judicial custody were unlawful. She had deleted the controversial posts and issued an apology on X. The FIR was filed on May 15, with her arrest following soon after in Gurugram. ‘Sharmistha Panoli Is a Proud Hindu’: Arrested Influencer’s Father Prithviraj Panoli Vows To Continue Legal Fight, Says Receiving Support From Several Hindu Outfits (Watch Video).

Sharmistha Panoli Granted Bail

Cal HC grants interim bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for allegedly posting video on social media with communal comments — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2025

