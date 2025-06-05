Amid growing public attention surrounding law student Sharmistha Panoli’s ongoing legal battle, her father, Prithviraj Panoli, has stated that the family is committed to pursuing justice through legal means while acknowledging increasing support from various Hindu organisations. Speaking to reporters, Prithviraj Panoli said, “Right now, our fight is purely legal. We are fully pursuing it through legal means.” He also emphasised his daughter’s strong religious beliefs, saying, “Sharmistha is a proud Hindu. She worships Maa Saraswati and Lakshmi, and we regularly visit temples as a family. Over the past few days, the Panoli family claims to have received an outpouring of support. “In the last 3–4 days, we’ve received at least 50 calls from different Hindu organisations expressing solidarity. Some people even went to jail to meet Sharmistha and show their support,” he added. Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Prithviraj Panoli, Father of 22-Year-Old Law Student, Says ‘My Daughter Did Not Abscond to Gurugram Before Her Arrest’.

Sharmistha Panoli's Father Vows To Continue Legal Fight

